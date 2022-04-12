ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today held a media availability at Government House to discuss the end of the 2022 legislative session.

“We’re very excited about a couple things today—it was Opening Day for the Orioles, and closing day for the legislature. Sine Die is terrific—I think we’re very pleased with the session generally. I think it was our best session yet after eight years.

“We were successful in accomplishing nearly everything that we wanted to accomplish. We pushed the largest tax cuts in history and got that passed through this legislature—something we’ve been talking about for a long time: retirement tax cut and helping struggling Marylanders.”

“We were successful in throwing out the worst gerrymandered maps in America—the first time any Democratic maps were thrown out in the country.”

“We’re very pleased about some of the progress that we’ve made with respect to crime bills. We’re a little frustrated still that we haven’t got the most important bill passed, but that’s something we’re still hopeful—but if the legislature doesn’t pass it, they’re going to have to answer to the 90% of the voters who support our bill and explain in an election year why that didn’t get done.”

“But overall, it was great. We record-funded schools again for the eighth year in a row. We had a great budget. You know, we didn’t agree on everything, but I want to thank our colleagues in the legislature for the hard work they put in over the past 90 days.”