CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Are you a Calvert County resident looking for local resources? Do you represent a nonprofit or organization looking to help the citizens of Calvert County? Look no further than OurCalvert.org, a hub that hosts a multitude of diverse resources for the Calvert County community for a variety of citizen needs.

“Multiple government and nonprofit organizations in Calvert County update and distribute program specific resource directories in print format, but before the ink dries on the page, something needs to be updated,” Julie Mashino, Coordinator of Calvert County Family Network explained. “OurCalvert.org was designed to serve as a resource for both service providers and community members alike with real-time information. Our team is pleased to relaunch the site with a fresh look that is more user-friendly and includes new features, like video links, a community calendar and a spotlight on current events.”

In FY18, the Calvert County Family Network (CCFN), one of 24 Local Management Boards in the state of Maryland, identified the need for an internet-based list of resources offered by the Calvert County community. Funding was secured by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services to create OurCalvert.org in order to better serve the community with up-to-date information and resources.

With the help of the Calvert County Health Department, the Calvert County Interagency Council, Calvert Library, Calvert Health and Calvert County Public Schools, the website was created and has been kept up to date for citizen use.

When navigating OurCalvert.org, citizens have the option to the search bar feature or explore the “Services” page. OurCalvert.org has a list of 16 service categories, organized so citizens can find the information they need. Services such as employment, financial assistance, housing, transportation and others are listed so citizens can easily pinpoint the resources they are looking for.

One of the 16 service categories listed on OurCalvert is Children and Families. Some of the resources for children and families include baby supplies and furniture, childcare providers, and mentoring resources for children. Local organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Maryland, Calvert County 4-H and Calvert County Diaper Bank are listed.

Another service category listed on OurCalvert is Adult Care. Local resources for adult daycare and aging services, such as the Calvert County Office on Aging Resource Center, Friendly Health Services and Calvert County Senior Centers are listed.

All 16 service categories provide citizens with the tools they need. Resources are updated regularly to reflect changes in services and to add new listings.

In addition to searching for resources, organizations and nonprofits that provide services can list themselves to help citizens in their area of need. Resources can be added by visiting OurCalvert.org, scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking “Add a Resource.”

If an organization’s resource has already been listed, they can request access to claim their listing and provide live updates by clicking the “Claim this Listing” button. For more information, email info@ourcalvert.com.