PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. – Prince George’s County executive, Angela Alsobrooks, has written a letter addressed to Prince George’s County Public Schools Board Chair, Juanita Miller, asking for her immediate resignation.

Dear Dr. Miller:

I am writing to request your resignation as the Chair and as a member of the Prince George’s County Board of Education, effective immediately.

As you know, last year, I created a task force to study the governance structure of our school system. The task force came back with several recommendations, including a return to an all-elected Board. Working with our Delegation in Annapolis, legislation was passed that will return us to an all-elected Board by 2024. Additionally, the legislation allows for the board to begin selecting their own Chair and Vice Chair in December of this year.

As we begin moving forward on a new path with our Board and its leadership, I believe that now is the time to start fresh with a clean slate in order to help that process, and in light of what we discussed in recent days, I believe that it is best for you to resign from the Board at this time.

I thank you for your service in the Board of Education and your commitment to improving the lives and educational experience of Prince George’s County students and families. You demonstrated a passion for educational excellence and equity during your tenure in the Board and you brought a wealth of knowledge and experience that served our schools and County well.

I look forward to receiving your letter of resignation as soon as possible and I wish you all the best in all your future endeavors.

Sincerely,

Angela Alsobrooks