WALDORF, Md. – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision near Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

When units arrived, they found a car that had a head-on collision with a street light, which left one of the lights hanging.

A female patient was found with no injuries but was transported to a nearby Medstar hospital for additional medical assessments.

The patient then reportedly jumped out of the ambulance near Route 495 and 202. The Prince George’s County Police Department, Maryland State Police and Prince George’s County Fire Department were all notified of the incident.

The patient was later recovered by Maryland State Police and was transported back to the Medstar facility.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

