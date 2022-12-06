ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Patuxent High School Panthers (11-3) played a hard-fought game against the defending champs, the Dunbar Poets, in the 2A/1A State Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

However, the team fell short, losing 22-13.

Sophomore Quarterback Evan Blouir was able to get the team off to a great start with a 44-yard touchdown run on just the third play of the game. Dunbar was able to get back on track in the second quarter.

With their offense rolling and a powerful defense standing tall, Patuxent wasn’t able to make a comeback.

Although they lost, the team did not lose their spirit.

After this season, they have learned lessons that will help guide them for the rest of their lives.

“This started in January. We spent a lot of time together. They only knew the stories, they didn’t know me,” Head Coach Steve Crounse wrote in a social media post. “I demand a lot. It’s the only formula that works for me. But they responded. I challenged them…they responded. I threatened them…they responded. I loved them…they responded.”

Photo Credit: Andrae Townsel (via Twitter)

Steve Crounse left Patuxent High School Football in 2017 after coaching the team for 15 years.

Crounse returned this past offseason and was ready to rewrite the narrative about Patuxent, and take the program to a whole new level.

“We talked about the unjust narrative about Pax. We talked about writing their own story. We talked about family, trust, and resilience. We talked about learning from mistakes, taking on challenges, and rectifying errors in judgment,” Crounse wrote. “We set goals, we honored the past, we respected the future. In the end, I told them the effort needed Saturday would require discipline – not the discipline that’s common, but discipline to control their emotions, find another level, to fight tirelessly for their brothers. I told them it may require them leaving a small piece of their soul at Navy… They responded.”

It’s safe to say the Lusby community can’t wait to see what their team does next.

