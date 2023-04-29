Patuxent High School Hosts 2nd Annual Mental Health Fair

LUSBY, Md. – For the second year in a row, Patuxent High School hosted a mental health fair for students and faculty to attend during the school day on April 28, 2022.

There were tables lined up and down the main hallway, for attendees to have the chance to learn about mental health and the many ways they can improve it.

From yoga lessons, to books provided by the Calvert Library, to games, and even spiritual and relaxing music, the fair had it all.

Calvert Health even had their mobile unit parked in front of the school, as they were not only there to promote mental health, but physical health too. Students had the chance to play jenga, write their name on a pledge, and learn about how everyday items can affect their health such as vapes and sports/energy drinks. This is part of a series of these similar health fairs that Calvert Health is taking part of at schools across Calvert County.

“I think this event is important because we have a mental health crisis on our hands since the pandemic, and it’s still continuing,” Ms. Ryon, a counselor at Patuxent High School, told TheBayNet.com. “So this is just an opportunity for kids to take a break during the school day and come and enjoy this, and hopefully take away some tools that they can use to make sure that their mental health is in check. We also try to make sure our teachers are taken care of too. We had Masseuse come and give massages to our teachers and staff, and there is also a teacher table.”

Ms. Ryon also noted that this will be an ongoing tradition for Patuxent High School.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com