Pedestrian Hit By Car Flown To Trauma Center

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 28, 2023, at approximately 9:04 p.m., emergency services responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the 4200 block of Smallwood Church Road. The driver of the striking vehicle, a grey Dodge Challenger, stayed at the scene and immediately called 911.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a 36-year-old male pedestrian on the roadside with multiple injuries, including two long bone fractures. EMS assessed the patient’s condition and requested a MEDEVAC.

Firefighters promptly established a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 2, enabling the victim to be airlifted to MedStar Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

