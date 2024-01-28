LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 27, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Pegg Road in the area of Springwood Court.

Crews arrived and found a pedestrian suffering from injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com