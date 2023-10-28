Pedestrian Struck And Killed In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 27, 2023 at approximately 7:57 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on southbound Three Notch Road in the area of Airport Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and a pedestrian in the roadway. EMS confirmed the pedestrian was deceased upon arrival. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene. The identity of the pedestrian will be released once a next of kin has been notified.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office alert: “SMCSO advises drivers to AVOID Route 235 Southbound near Airport View Drive in Hollywood, MD, due to a current traffic issue. A vehicle crash has closed the road in this area and will require a detour of traffic for the next couple of hours. Take Mervell Dean Road as an alternate route.”

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

