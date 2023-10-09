Persist With Pride: SOMD Pride 2023 Recap

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – SOMD Pride was held on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Lexington Manor Passive Park.

“This year’s Southern Maryland Pride theme is ‘Persist in Pride: Building an Equitable Future’ as a reminder to continue the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and against attacks on books, bodily autonomy, drag, trans healthcare, etc,” SOMD Pride stated on the event’s Facebook page.

Festivities included Drag performances, live music, the Governor’s Citation, a kid zone, food trucks, photo ops, various vendors, Viking axe throwing, and much more.

Pride SOMD all began in 2017 when a group of youth from Calvert County decided to host a Pride event for the Southern Maryland community.

“The very first Pride SoMD was held at the Solomon’s boardwalk pavilion and had about fifty attendees. They held a rally, did a march up the street, and ended with a potluck picnic. The next year, they held a similar event but expanded into the Corbin Nature Pavilion and had about 150 attendees. In 2019, we saw an estimated 600 attendees. As word spreads about our small Pride event, we are seeing continual growth and saw even more attendees at our 4th annual Pride event in 2021. In 2022, we expanded our Pride Festival and moved to Lexington Manor Passive Park, which gave us much more space and allowed more vendors to participate in our event.” SOMD Pride states on their website.

To learn more about SOMD Pride and its mission, click here to visit their website.

Now, check out some of these amazing pictures from this year’s event!

