LEONARDTOWN, Md. – At approximately 1:50 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, the individual pictured below reached over the counter at the checkout lane in the Family Dollar Store in Leonardtown, MD, and stole an employee’s wallet and its contents.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person. Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Cody Donaldson at Cody.Donaldson@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8184. Please reference case number 69357-23.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.