Pet Of The Week: Annie

Little Orphan Annie is a happy, energetic girl who doesn’t let her hard knock life get her down.
You see, Annie was left in a carrier outside of the Cat Castle in hopes of finding a better life.
Are you her Daddy Warbucks?
If interested in meeting Annie, or any of our cats, please contact us via phone at (301) 373-5649 or via email at info@smawl.org
Open Saturday by appointment only.
SMAWL rescues and adopts homeless animals, issues spay and neuter vouchers to the public, and promotes humane education.
