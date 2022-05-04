Pet Of The Week: Annie

Little Orphan Annie is a happy, energetic girl who doesn’t let her hard knock life get her down.

You see, Annie was left in a carrier outside of the Cat Castle in hopes of finding a better life.

Are you her Daddy Warbucks?

If interested in meeting Annie, or any of our cats, please contact us via phone at (301) 373-5649 or via email at info@smawl.org

Open Saturday by appointment only.

SMAWL rescues and adopts homeless animals, issues spay and neuter vouchers to the public, and promotes humane education.

Find SMAWL on Facebook