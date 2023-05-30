Pet Of The Week - Billie

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Billie, the beautiful hound girl looking for her forever home! At just one year old and weighing 25 lbs, Billie is the perfect size for both indoor and outdoor adventures. With her stunning features and charming personality, she is sure to capture the hearts of anyone she meets.

Billie is a hound breed, known for their intelligence, loyalty, and excellent scenting abilities. Her glossy coat and soulful eyes make her an absolute joy to look at, and her playful demeanor will keep you entertained for hours on end. Whether it’s playing fetch in the park or going on long walks in nature, Billie is always up for an adventure.

Despite her young age, Billie is already well-behaved and eager to please. She’s a fast learner and would thrive with consistent training and positive reinforcement. Billie is also a social butterfly, enjoying the company of both humans and other dogs. She would make a great addition to a household with or without existing pets.

Billie is looking for an adopter who can provide her with the love, care, and attention she deserves. She would flourish in an active household that can provide her with regular exercise and mental stimulation. Billie’s affectionate nature makes her a fantastic companion for any household.

By adopting Billie, you not only gain a loyal and loving companion but also the opportunity to make a positive impact on her life. She has so much love to give and is ready to bring endless joy to her new family. If you’re ready to open your heart and home to Billie, she can’t wait to meet you and become a cherished member of your family.

Big thanks to prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this Program by generously paying adoption fees each week for Our featured pup.

If interested in meeting Billie, please submit an application at www.humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org