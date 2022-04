CALLAWAY, Md. – How about a cheeky chap that lobbies for your attention?!! Darian fits the bill purrfectly!

This playful 7 year old will make sure you know he’s there by checking in on you to see what you’re doing and head butting your legs if you don’t acknowledge his presence.

Schedule a play date with him and other amazing cats at the Cat Castle in Callaway!

Website (smawl.org)