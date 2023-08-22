Pet Of The Week - Turtle Kitty

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Turtle Kitty is a shy, but sweet-natured Domestic Long-Haired orange tabby looking for his furrever home!

Upon arrival, he had some severe matting and other grooming needs that may have resulted in his inappropriate litter-box habits in his previous home.

He was fostered with a staff member for several weeks where he had excellent litter-box habits and eventually was comfortable around other cats and a large breed dog.

He also received a dental cleaning with extractions while here and had bloodwork done which came back normal.

He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

While he has come out of his shell, he will always be known as Turtle Kitty!

Call or stop by the shelter for more information!