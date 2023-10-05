Photos Of More Than 40 Stray Dogs Brings Awareness About Pet Ownership

Credit: Friends of Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control, Inc. via Facebook

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control organization is shedding light on stray dogs and their owners.

The non-profit organization posted pictures of more than 40 stray dogs that are now at the shelter, in foster homes, or in foster-to-adopt homes. Some of the dogs in the photo are new arrivals, others have been in the shelter for weeks. The organization says the dog owners may not even know they’re missing. Some may have wandered off but many are “thrown out”.

They mention one local man who was caught on video tossing his two dogs out into a wooded area and only being fined $200 for the offense.

The shelter staff, volunteers, and foster houses feed the dogs, walk the dogs, provide medical care, and love the dogs.

Many people commented on the Facebook post, saying thank you to the organization for caring.

“Thank you for always being there for these animals. Your volunteers, your staff, the AC officers, the fosters, all of you – we thank you for advocating for them and for partnering with us. It’s sad that there is a need for shelters and rescues, but working together, we will find the right forever home for these pups. We can’t change the mindset of the owners who abandon, but we can love the dogs and help them with a new start,” posted Just One More Dachshund Rescue, another non-profit.

“My dog is my world and best friend. I can’t even fathom ever discarding him like he’s nothing. I wish the laws were tougher,” posted April Butler.

To learn more about the organization or to help out, go to www.faacac.org

