PHOTOS: St. Mary’s County Fair Returns For 75th Year

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Laughter and smiling faces could be found all around the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this past weekend, as patrons gathered for the 75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair.

The four days of excitement and thrills are barely enough to contain all the festivities that bring our community together.

Whether you came for the parade on Saturday or a funnel cake on Sunday, odds are you had a great time celebrating a tradition unlike any other in Southern Maryland.

One notable event during the fair comes with the crowning of the “Queen of Tolerance” during a pageant on Thursday evening.

This year’s winner was Great Mills High School student Julia Nisson. The 1st and 2nd runners-up were awarded to Bridget Cory of Chopticon High School and Leah Imbriale of Leonardtown High School, respectively.

The winners were crowned during a ceremony by Agnes Mills Holt, the 1955 Queen of Tolerance.

Friday came with plenty of friendly faces, as 4-H activities consumed the day. Livestock and horse shows captivated audiences throughout the afternoon, while students from around the county enjoyed a day of fun away from the classroom.

Saturday peaked with the annual jousting tournament, and a parade up Route 5, in front of Leonardtown High School and Middle School. Fair displays were judged, and the heavyweight horse pull brought an exciting end to the day.

Sunday wrapped up great times with the annual antique tractor pull, along with pig races, chainsaw sculpture auctions, and kids taking one last spin on the tilt-a-whirl.

TheBayNet.com hopes everyone had a great time this weekend, and we look forward to seeing many faces again next year.

