Phyllis Martha-Lynn Dixon, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her loving family by her side.

“Lynn” was born on March 12, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Leonard Thomas Dixon and Phyllis Martha (Graves) Dixon.

Lynn worked as a Logistics Analyst for a Department of Defense Contractors for most of her career; the most recent and longest tenure was with CACI. Lynn said her fondest memories were of the time spent with her sister and their horses. Lynn also loved her various dogs. She was a good cook and a great baker. Lynn always honored family birthdays by baking each person’s favorite cake. Lynn enjoyed sitting down and relaxing to a great movie, a glass of wine, and loved seafood. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and reminiscing over her childhood adventures. Lynn had a great sense of humor, and we’ll always remember her smiling.

Lynn was especially close with her niece, Denise Guy, nephew-in-law Ricky, and grand-nephews Kyle and Garrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Ellen Carolyn Woodburn and her brothers Leonard Thomas Dixon Jr. and Daniel Floyd Dixon. She is also survived by sisters, Cheryl Ann Dixon and Lisa Wood both of Maryland.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Father Michael Tietjen. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.