Pitching Rebounds Through Rain To Anchor Bowie Win

AKRON, Oh. – Fighting through a constant stream of heavy mist on top of Canal Park, the Bowie Baysox picked up their first win of the week against the Akron RubberDucks to pull even in their six-game series at one apiece. Bowie scored one run in each of the first three innings on the night, and they carried that lead to a 5-2 victory.

It was another early strike for Bowie, as they scored in the first inning for the second-consecutive night. Jud Fabian clocked his 13th home run of the season over the left field wall in the first inning, a solo blast to give Bowie the edge. Greg Cullen scored in the second inning on an error, and Billy Cook drove in a run in the third inning with a single.

All three of Bowie’s early runs came against Jack Leftwich (L, 5-7), who could only manage three innings of work in his start. Bowie got a strong outing from Brandon Young on the mound, but a couple of lengthy plate appearances held the starter just one out shy of reaching five innings to earn the win. Young allowed a run in the fourth inning on two triples, including an RBI knock by Korey Holland.

Ryan Hennen (W, 2-0) took on a season-high 2 1/3 innings for the Baysox and worked scoreless to keep Bowie ahead. Nolan Hoffman tossed the final two innings of the night, allowing a run in the ninth inning on a two-out single by Joe Naranjo.

Bowie’s busiest inning came in the seventh against Will Dion, as Dylan Beavers and Jackson Holliday both opened with base hits, and John Rhodes and Billy Cook drove them in with a pair of singles.

The win pushes Bowie to 60 on the season, as their record sits at 60-62. They will look to take a lead in their series with Akron on Thursday, with the first pitch of their game scheduled for 6:35 p.m.