WALDORF, Md. – The push continues to build an urban park and amphitheater in Waldorf. This week, the Charles County commissioners approved a study on the potential project.

Currently, there are $3.1 million set aside for the project. It just needs approval.

Last October, Senator Arthur Ellis of District 28 in Charles County presented the check to the West Lake Business Association to fund the new park and amphitheater that would be built around O’Donnell Lake near the Waldorf West Public Library.

The project proposal was in response to the Maryland Great Outdoors Act (Senate Bill 541) that was passed after an increase in demand for outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is money set aside for a feasibility study that could begin next spring. It will look into potential operating costs, additional money needed, location, and community interest.

This is the second time Charles County has received park and playground funding in recent years.

In 2021, the funds were allocated to use for synthetic turf fields at White Plains Regional Park and Laurel Springs Regional Park.

While the $3 million was provided a year and a half ago, the county has seven years to use it.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com