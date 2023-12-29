Plans Released For A Residential/Commercial Project In Solomons

Credit: COA Barrett

SOLOMONS, Md. – Principal planner of Solomons Condos and Mixed Use, Christine Finamore, presented an overview of the plan at the Calvert County Planning Commission’s meeting on December 13th.

The project consists of putting three buildings on less than an acre of land located at 14516 & 14518 South Solomons Island Road, Solomons, on two lots totaling .67 acres, zoned Solomons Town Center.

The plan is a proposed 34,483 sf, four-story building for mixed use: 2,450 square foot commercial retail space and 32,033 sf for 13 multi-family condominiums with parking and site improvements. One would be 13 residential condominium units, another would be a first-floor restaurant, and the third would be a retail space.

Credit: COA Barrett

Timothy Holt of Solomons Condo Project LLC applied, earlier this year, for the building to be four levels or 45 feet. Most of the people who attended a meeting in February seemed to support the project.

One man, James McQueen of Lusby, responded during the public comment period saying the project will destroy the view and that they may need to consider the long-term effects.

Credit: COA Barrett

While step one, to present the project, is complete, some conditions must be met for the project to move forward, according to planning and zoning. A detailed site plan and final plan still need to be submitted and approved before Solomons Condo Project LLC can apply for a construction permit.

Credit: COA Barrett

The BayNet will follow this story and bring updates as they’re available.

