CCSO UPDATE – 11:30 a.m. – Police Activity on Dowell Rd has been cleared at this time. The suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair.

Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it.

The incident appears to be isolated at this time.

SOLOMONS, Md. – At 10:05 a.m., the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced the following notice:

Police Activity on Dowell Rd in Solomons. Stay in your residence and report any suspicious subjects.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

