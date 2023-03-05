WALDORF, Md. – On February 23 at 10:12 p.m., officers were investigating a report of suspicious activity in the area of Black Bear Court in Waldorf.

As officers approached the area, they observed numerous males standing near a car and detected the odor of marijuana.

Three of the males ran, but two were immediately apprehended. One of the males, age 15, was in possession of a modified pistol with automatic firing capabilities and a loaded, extended magazine.

The second male, age 17, had a loaded pistol with a loaded extended magazine strapped to his leg.

The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile with firearm violations and released to a parent in accordance with Maryland law.

The 17-year-old was charged as an adult with illegal possession of a firearm, loaded handgun on person and other related charges.

On February 27, a judge released the 17-year-old from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.

Officer Huston is investigating.