Kayla Greenwell

OXON HILL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit arrested and charged an employee for abusing children in her care at a daycare center in Oxon Hill. The suspect is 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell of Oxon Hill.

On April 7, 2023, the PGPD received multiple videos showing the suspect assaulting children at the center. Investigators immediately responded to the business in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road. Detectives gathered evidence, identified the suspect and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone on April 5, 2023. Greenwell began her employment at the center in late March.

Greenwell is charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to immediately call detectives at 301-772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0020553.

PGPD would like to thank Fox5 News for immediately forwarding the video to our Media Relations Division and holding off on airing the video. Doing so allowed PGPD to begin the investigation and make a quick arrest. PGPD also appreciates the help from the community in identifying the suspect.