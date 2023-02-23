Keyshon Marquez Gant

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested a Lexington Park man on Wednesday resulting in several handgun charges.

Keyshon Marquez Gant, age 22 of Lexington Park, was arrested without incident and subsequently charged with Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Concealed Dangerous Weapon and Prohibited Detachable Magazine.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, detectives received information that Gant was in possession of a black colored semiautomatic handgun that was concealed in his front waistband as he was walking in the Patuxent Homes neighborhood in Lexington Park.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the area and located Gant walking on Midway Drive where he was detained without incident. A loaded “P80” 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine was found concealed in Gant’s waistband. A “P80” or “ghost gun” does not have a serial number or any identifying information. The extended magazine had a 30-round capacity and contained a total of 30 rounds with one round in the chamber of the firearm.

Gant was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he was held without bond, pending a hearing today, Feb. 23.