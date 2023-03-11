Kareem Roshe Boyd

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting from early February in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

The suspect is 21-year-old Kareem Roshe Boyd of Washington, DC. He is charged with fatally shooting 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Capitol Heights.

On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue for a shooting. Officers located Dukes inside of the house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Boyd is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He’s currently in custody in DC awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0006761.