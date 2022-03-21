COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. this morning, the Prince George’s County Emergency Operation Center notified Maryland State Police of a report of a pedestrian struck on the north side of Branch Avenue (MD Route 5), south of the Capital Beltway. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack arrived on the scene with Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Felnibe Patefagou, 38, of Lanham, Maryland, was walking across the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue (MD 5) when he was struck in the left lane by what investigators believe to be a 2001-2005 Honda Civic.

The striking vehicle failed to remain at the scene and continued to travel north on Branch Avenue. Patefagou was declared deceased at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team are leading the investigation. Branch Avenue was closed for a little over four hours following the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The case remains under investigation …