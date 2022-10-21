ADELPHI, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Adelphi area. The victim is 52-year-old Christopher Carter of Fort Washington.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:10 am, officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Carter was working as a construction worker at the time of the collision. For reasons now under investigation, the driver struck the victim who was in a closed section of the roadway. Carter was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0050895.