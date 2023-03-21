Police Investigating Shots Fired At Annapolis Gas Station

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Police Department received a report of a shooting incident that happened in the 2000 block of West Street on March 18, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m.

According to the police department, the victims had stopped to get gas when the adult male front-seat passenger went inside to pay for the gas.

While the male was inside the business, several males got out of a white van parked on the other side of the pump.

The driver of the vehicle noticed one of the males, described as a Hispanic male, approached her and asked if she was using the pump. Another Hispanic male, wearing a white t-shirt, was staring at her while a third male, possibly a juvenile, made an obscene gesture toward her.

When the male passenger returned, he confronted the suspects, one of whom produced a black handgun and fired two gunshots at him.

The suspects, who were all Hispanic males, got back into the white van and fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident and reported it to the Annapolis Police Station.

The suspect, who is still at large, is described as a Hispanic male aged between 17-20 years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, white athletic shoes, and was armed with a black handgun.

AACPD Southern District detectives are currently investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

