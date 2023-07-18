Police Locate Stolen Car And Arrest Suspect In Waldorf

Eric Brendon Liles

WALDORF, Md. – On July 7 at 1:29 a.m., patrol officers were in the 11500 block of Berry Road when they observed a car parked at a business. All four doors to the vehicle were open and loud music was playing.

Officers investigated and learned the car was reported stolen from Washington, D.C. The driver, Eric Brendon Liles, 34, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with theft over $25,000. On July 10, a judge ordered Liles to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Officer Palacios is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.