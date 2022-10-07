Colin Dion Cutchember

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 6, 2022, after a month-long investigation the Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), and the Patrol Division, executed search and seizure warrants related to the distribution of CDS (cocaine and crack cocaine) by Colin Dion Cutchember, age 44 of Lexington Park.

Search and seizure warrants were executed at a residence in the 21000 block of Weeping Willow Lane in Lexington Park and property located in the 26000 block of Loveville Road in Mechanicsville.

Located and seized was over two ounces of suspected crack cocaine packaged for distribution, cocaine, suspected fentanyl, an ounce of marijuana, and $660.

Two vehicles used by Cutchember to distribute drugs were also seized and are pending forfeiture proceedings.

Cutchember was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and served a Circuit Court indictment for CDS-distribution of narcotics.

He was also charged with CDS possession with the intent to distribute and other drug related charges. Cutchember remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no-bond status.