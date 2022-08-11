ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this alleged suspect is asked to contact Detective Ottey at 410-222-1960.

You can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com