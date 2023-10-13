Police Searching For Critical Missing Person In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Natural Resources Police are currently investigating a critical missing person. Joshua Alan Dyer was last seen on October 3, 2023, in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, Maryland. Dyer is known to frequent businesses along the waterfront in Solomons Island, Maryland.

Dyer has been entered into NCIC. If contact is made with Dyer, please call the Maryland Natural Resources Police Communication Center, 410-260.8888.