Police Searching For Critical Missing Person In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Natural Resources Police are currently investigating a critical missing person. Joshua Alan Dyer was last seen on October 3, 2023, in Prince Frederick, Calvert County, Maryland. Dyer is known to frequent businesses along the waterfront in Solomons Island, Maryland.
Dyer has been entered into NCIC. If contact is made with Dyer, please call the Maryland Natural Resources Police Communication Center, 410-260.8888.
I used to see him all the time at 711 I was wondering why I haven’t seen him. I will definitely keep my eyes out for him I really hope he’s found ok prayers going up 🙏❤️
