Police Searching For Driver And Passenger Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit today released a photo of two persons of interest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Capitol Heights on Sunday. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the two males seen in the picture. They were seen running from the area of the collision that killed 20-year-old Dyanny Leiva Sabillon of Capitol Heights.

On May 28, 2023, at approximately 12:45 pm, patrol officers responded to the 6700 block of Calmos Street. Once on scene officers discovered an adult female with critical injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed an unidentified driver and passenger were traveling northbound on Calmos Street. For reasons still under investigation, the driver struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle before striking the victim who is believed to have been entering or exiting her vehicle. After striking the victim, the driver struck multiple unoccupied vehicles before coming to rest. The driver and passenger then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. It was later determined that the striking vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0031467.