Police Searching For Stolen Radio Station Van In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a motor vehicle theft investigation that occurred in the 28000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. The theft occurred on March 24, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m. The stolen vehicle is a 1993 black, GMC van with an orange lightbar on top of the vehicle. The van is prominently marked with Southern Maryland Radio logos to include Star 98.3, WKIK and 97.7 “The Bay.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at (301) 475-4200 extension 78174 or by email at Anthony.Cucinotta@stmarysmd.com. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.