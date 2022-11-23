Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
The suspect was wearing a Space Jam jacket.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Alexander Tasciotti at 301-475-4200, ext. 78151 or;
email alexander.tasciotti@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Case # 58246-22
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
