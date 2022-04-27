ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Over the course of several days, the below-pictured suspects were involved in several theft from autos in the Annapolis/Arnold area of Eastern District.

The suspects would smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse.

They specifically targeted parks, daycares, and gyms.

The above suspects then used the stolen checkbooks to fraudulently cash several high-dollar checks utilizing a stolen identity.

Please take note of the unique multicolored handbag the female suspect has.

Anyone with information Is asked to call Det. Moorhouse at 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.