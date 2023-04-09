Popular Calvert County Culinary Event Returns For Its 10th Year

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert Hospice, an affiliate of Hospice of the Chesapeake, is pleased to announce that its 10th annual Culinary Event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by delicious dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines, all designed to delight your palate in an extraordinary setting. The band Nightlife will provide music for entertainment and dancing throughout the evening. There also will be a live auction with pieces from local artisans, exciting travel packages, and more.

In June 2022, Calvert Hospice proudly became an affiliate of the Hospice of the Chesapeake brand family through acquisition. Though the nonprofit is now caring for families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties, the organization is fully committed to having local dollars supporting local programs.

All proceeds from this event will be used to grow and strengthen programs in Calvert County and providing direct support to local patients and families living with illness and loss.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or events@hospicechesapeake.org. For additional event details and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/