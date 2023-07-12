Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Brings People From All Over To Southern Maryland

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The weekend of July 7 through July 9 was full of fantastic music and mouth-watering food in St. Mary’s County. The 23rd Annual Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival entertained well over 1,000 people, including locals and tourists.

The Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival is the primary fundraiser for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. So as guests enjoy all of the features that the festival itself offers, they can also dive into the beautiful history and culture of the county.

The Jazz Fest hosted many talented musical acts across the three days in Leonardtown and St. Clement’s Island. The festival even made its way onto water, with their signature Jazz Cruises on Breton Bay right from the Leonardtown Wharf provided by Fish the Bay Charters.

The musical acts included The Eric Byrd Trio, GrooveSpan, Latrice Carr, Brian Simpson, Kim Waters, Jonah Orevillo, and so much more. Many fantastic local caterers and restaurants provided catering.

“This year’s event was phenomenal,” Wynne Brsicoe, the Official Jazz Ambassador, told The BayNet. “I literally was speaking with people from all over the country, from all states, who participated in various aspects of the festival, and they all loved it. It was so great to be able to connect with everybody. People who have been coming year over year over year, and to also meet new faces that have never attended before, and to hear how they heard about the festival, and it was just so great. The energy was amazing, the performances were amazing, the food was amazing.”

When asked why she believes so many people keep coming back every year, Briscoe simply stated, “It’s a one-of-a-kind event.”

This was also Briscoe’s final year as the Jazz Ambassador for the festival. The incoming Ambassador is Adrianne Michele Mathis, who also participated in a crowning ceremony alongside Briscoe during the event.

“It has been an honor to serve the St. Mary’s County Government in this capacity,” noted Briscoe. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that they have privileged me to take this from a one-day concert to a three-day multiple-site festival.”

If you missed out on this year’s event, mark your calendars for the second weekend of July 2024. The festival and all of St. Mary’s County would undoubtedly love to have you!

Now, check out some of these awesome pictures from the weekend!

