BALTIMORE – Two dollars and a dream are all it takes to try to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, which rolled to an estimated annuity of $550 million, even as Maryland players scored $150,057 and $50,000 this week.

If hit on Saturday, this will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2022. Players scored jackpot Powerball prizes five times this year, with the top amount of $632.6 million hit Jan. 5 and split between two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin.

The estimated cash option for the Saturday, Oct. 22, drawing is $277.5 million.

Even though no one hit the jackpot on Wednesday, one Maryland player bought a ticket that returned a prize of $150,057 in the regular drawing by adding the Power Play multiplier feature. A second player won $50,000 in the Double Play drawing. Another 22,417 state players won prizes ranging from $4 to $100 in the regular drawing and 2,591 Maryland players won prizes of $7 to $50,000 in the Double Play drawing.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 19 drawing were 6, 8, 15, 27 and 42; the Powerball was 10 and the Power Play multiplier was x3. Winning numbers in the Double Play drawing were 4, 24, 32, 55 and 59; the Powerball was 13.

Kaywood Liquors, at 2205 Varnum Street in Mt. Rainier (Prince George’s County), sold the $150,057-winning ticket. Schroeder’s Liquors at 479 North East Road in North East (Cecil County) sold the $50,000-winning ticket.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.