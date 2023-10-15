LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Earthquakes can be among the most devastating and terrifying natural hazards. Although floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes account for much greater annual loss in the United States, severe earthquakes pose the largest risk in terms of sudden loss of life and property.

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services (DES) encourages all residents and businesses to be prepared and to participate in International ShakeOut Day, being held this year on October 19. On this day, millions of people worldwide participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home with the goal of learning what to do before, during, and after an earthquake.

“Earthquakes can and have happened in Maryland,” said Amy Bledsoe, Emergency Manager for DES. “They can strike suddenly, violently, and without warning; making routine preparedness and drills critical to ensure the best outcomes should the worst happen.”

At 10:19 a.m. (local time) on 10/19, you can join millions of people across the world practicing earthquake safety and preparedness drills. Visit www.shakeout.org for resources, earthquake preparedness information, or to register your own ShakeOut Day event! Residents and businesses may also hold a ShakeOut drill on another day of the year that you find most convenient.

During the self-led drill, participants should practice the safe response to an earthquake, as endorsed by emergency officials and first responders: • Drop to the ground, • Take Cover under a table or desk, and • Hold On to it as if a major earthquake were happening.

For more emergency preparedness information, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare.