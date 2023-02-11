Primary Care Practice Serves Charles County With Offices In La Plata, Bryans Road

Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group

LA PLATA, Md. – Nurse Practitioners Heather Oliver, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, and Adwoa Amponsah-Poku, DNP, CRNP, FNP-C, are the newest providers at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Primary Care practice and are taking new appointments at the La Plata and Bryans Road locations.

Primary Care offers patients various services, including health screenings, annual physicals, preventative care, and management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We are so excited to add Heather and Adwoa to the Primary Care team as they are both extremely talented and will help more Charles County residents get the care they need,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Amponsah-Poku has worked for UM Charles Regional for over 16 years as a Clinical RN in the Telemetry/Medical Surgical Unit, often working with cardiac patients and always providing an outstanding level of patient care. She previously served as director of nursing for a home health care service, where she supervised and reviewed the caregiving staff.

“Once I came to the United States, I became a nurse to honor the memory of my late elder sister,” said Amponsah-Poku, who is from Ghana. “None of my family members were here at the time. Yet hearing stories of the empathy with which health care professionals, particularly nurses that cared for her, inspired me to pursue a career in nursing. I deem it an opportunity to pay it forward.”

Oliver recently graduated from an accredited master’s program focusing on family nursing practice. She has seven years of experience in intensive care, hospice care, and as both a supervisor and a nurse educator. Oliver also has 10 years of experience in pediatrics, medical/surgical, and endoscopy settings, including working in an ICU.

“I started off as a registered nurse with a background in intensive care and hospice care,” Oliver said. “Through my years of practice, I found that there was a significant need to have more medical providers available for our growing community. My particular specialty is family nurse practitioner. I felt that becoming an FNP would allow me to help meet the needs of the community seeking primary providers to assist with their medical needs.”

Charles Regional’s Primary Care practice diagnoses and treats common diseases while focusing on preventative care helps keep their patients healthy. The Primary Care team also monitors and maintains chronic conditions for improved health. Patients can call 301-609-5044 for an appointment.