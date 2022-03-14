PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Walking and scratching is how a Prince Frederick player ended up winning $50,000 playing the MONOPOLY™ X20 scratch-off. The 62-year-old had just left work on Wednesday when good fortune came her way.

The restaurant employee from Calvert County stopped at Weis Markets #279 in Prince Frederick to buy some items for dinner. When she saw the Lottery vending equipment, she decided to play her Lottery games, too.

“I bought $4 of my regular numbers and figured I use $5 and get a MONOPOLY X20 scratch-off, too,” said the winner. When asked why she chose that scratch-off, she simply said, “I just really like that game.”

The mother of two daughters and three grandchildren pocketed her numbers but began scratching her MONOPOLY X20 game as she walked around the store. The first box revealed a win immediately showing a “20X” symbol and a $1,000 prize beneath. The next box in the game’s play area was a matching number “4” with a $5,000 prize beneath. Getting more and more excited, the lucky player continued to scratch off the instant ticket and was too overwhelmed too realize how much she had won.

“I just kept matching more and more numbers,” she said. “I called my husband and told him that I thought I won a little something. I had no idea how much it really was.”

When the big winner arrived home, she showed her husband the instant ticket. He confirmed her win with the comment: “I think you won more than a little.”

The $50,000 winner told Lottery officials that she plans to use her prize to pay some bills, treat her grandkids and help finance her daughter’s upcoming wedding. She may also take a much-needed vacation.

The Weis Markets store that sold her the instant ticket is also a winner. The Lottery retailer located at 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The MONOPOLY X20 scratch-off launched on Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the MONOPOLY Second-Chance Promotion from the Maryland Lottery. The following scratch-offs joined the $5 ticket: $1 MONOPOLY X5, $2 MONOPOLY X10 and $10 MONOPOLY X50. In addition, two FAST PLAY games were introduced: $3 MONOPOLY Game Tokens and $20 MONOPOLY Properties.

Players can enter any non-winning MONOPOLY scratch-off or winning and non-winning FAST PLAY MONOPOLY tickets into My Lottery Rewards for a chance to win cash prizes. Six drawings will take place, with each drawing awarding one “Rolling Cash Jackpot” and ten $2,500 prizes. A “Rolling Cash Jackpot” is a prize that starts at $2,500 at the beginning of each promotion period, and incrementally increases until that drawing. Additional information is available at mdlottery.com/monopoly.