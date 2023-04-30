Prince George’s County Man Wins $50,000 Scratch-off Prize

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A Fort Washington self-proclaimed jackpot chaser decided to try his luck with the Big Money scratch-off and won a big $50,000 prize.

One day last week, the lucky player was out purchasing his regular Powerball and Mega Millions tickets when he decided to play a few scratch-offs. He normally only plays the jackpot games and was disappointed when he did not win on the instant games.

The next day, he stopped into at the 7-Eleven at 9201 Oxon Hill Road in Fort Washington and looked over at the scratch-offs. Although upset about the previous day’s experience, he decided to give it another try. He purchased just one $5 Big Money ticket and headed out to work.

“I scratched the ticket in my car,” he told Lottery officials. “Even though I saw the $50,000 win, I wasn’t sure.”

The 37-year-old hurried back inside the store where he scanned the ticket and confirmed the win.

“I immediately called my wife,” he said. “She was so happy, because now some of our dreams might be able to come true.”

The couple, originally from West Africa, came to America for a better opportunity. The big winner hopes to use some of the funds to go school to help build a career, as well as send his wife, who aspires to become a chef, to culinary school.

The 7-Eleven store benefits from this win too. For selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, the Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

As for the Big Money scratch-off game that launched in March, it still has five $50,000 top prizes remaining, as well as more than 830,000 remaining prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.