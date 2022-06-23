SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022.

The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022.

Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG (Harley Owners Group) members and their families from all across the US and Canada, coming to ride and explore Maryland.

Attendees will depart hotels throughout southern Maryland and have planned rides and routes around the Chesapeake Bay.

Motorcyclists have both guided and self-guided rides planned and will make stops at historic locations across the state.

Citizens are advised there will be a visible increase in motorcycle traffic throughout the county. To keep everyone safe, we urge motorists to keep a watchful eye this weekend, as an influx of bikes take to county roads.