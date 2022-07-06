Raymond Carl Wilhelm, 75, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on June 2, 2022 after battling cancer. He was born to Alfred and Freda Wilhelm in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After graduating Princeton High School in 1964, he went on to college at St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota and then graduated from the University of Pittsburg. He received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Florida Institute of Technology in 1994.

For several years, he lived in Pittsburgh and worked for Robertshaw Controls and Compunetics. In 1980, with two partners, they formed Inventive Systems Inc in Lexington Park, Maryland providing engineering and computer programming to the US Navy and the design and manufacturing of bilge pumps. In 1989 Ray went to work for PRB/Northrup Grumman in Hollywood Maryland retiring on 1 October 2021 after 32 years.

Ray enjoyed woodworking, playing poker, watching basketball, motorcycle racing, and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. For many years, he raced sailboats out of Solomon’s Island, Maryland.

Ray is survived by his sister Helen Schendel of Milaca, Minnesota, nieces Karen Schendel Anderson (Brad) and Kim Wilhelm Rampmeyer (Robin), and nephew Paul Schendel (Lori).

He was preceded in death by both his parents Alfred and Freda and his brother Robert (Bob) Wilhelm, nephews Alan Wilhelm (Heather) and Lance Wilhelm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice at St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane, Callaway, MD 20620

