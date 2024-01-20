Red Cross Assisting Family After Devastating House Fire

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – A family of three was displaced following a house fire late Thursday night. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6100 block of Mason Springs Road near the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 11:07 p.m. on January 18, 2024. Smoke and flames were reported to be coming from the attic.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home filled with smoke and fire showing from the roof. Firefighters located the fire in the attic and quickly extinguished the flames using a hand line advanced to the second floor. The fire, possibly caused by a faulty attic fan, was under control within 25 minutes.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced family. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

With an increase in house fires, be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

