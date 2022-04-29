SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Thomas “Tommy” John Miller Jr, passed away peacefully at his home on April 30, 2020. Two years later, and his family and friends still miss him like it was yesterday.

Tommy was born on July 8, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas and Zetta Miller. He was well-known in Southern Maryland, and his spirit lives on to this day.

Tommy graduated from La Plata High School in 1983. He later went on to work for the International Union of Operating Engineers, IUOE Local 77. He would spend much of his life working there until his retirement.

Tommy loved fishing, baseball, the Steelers, all things outdoors, and of course tattoos. Everybody who knew Tommy knew that he loved his girls above all, and he fully embraced his role as a grandfather.

He is survived by his parents Tom and Zetta Miller of Shady Spring, West Virginia, his sisters Amie (Randy) Short, Ashleigh (John) Donnelly, and his brother Travis Miller.

“We sure miss you every day,” Tommy’s mother said following the first anniversary of his passing in 2021. “Life is just not the same without you.”

His daughters, Merissa and Cassandra Miller, have struggled with his passing since the day it happened. It has been a battle for them everyday, but they manage to keep in high spirits knowing he is watching over them.

“My dad will forever be the most kind, loving, caring man I’ve ever met,” his daughter Merissa said. “He will always be my best friend. I think about him every moment and I will never let his memory fade. I love you with all my heart.”

“There are so many great things about our dad to remember. We thank God for so many memories,” Cassandra said. “His love for his children. He could pick up a fishing pole or a baseball bat and be as in contact as we could be. But above all, his love for us family, we deeply cherished him. We miss you so much dad, I love you.”

Tommy is also survived by his step-children, William Albrittan and Victoria Bowie, his grandchildren Anthony (AJ) Hutchins, Conner, and Caleb Danielson and Haisley Richards, his nephews Logan Miller, J Snyder, Grady, and Rory Donnelly, Liam Kearney, and his nieces Brandi and Rozalyn Cooper, Regan and Charlotte Miller and Miranda and Aurora Short.

In his original obituary, it notes that Tommy would have wanted those struggling with mental illness and dependence issues to never give up hope. Find a sponsor and seek treatment.

“In memory of my brother, my first friend,” Tommy’s sister Amie wrote. “There is a spot in my heart that will never belong to anyone but you.”