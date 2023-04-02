WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is recognizing Earth Day on April 20 by partnering with the State Highway Administration to do a spring litter blitz in Charles County to clean our roadways. All motorists can help “Keep Charles County Beautiful” by securing loads in their vehicles and putting trash where it belongs ̶ in a trashcan, and not along our roadways.
Residents are invited to participate in other Earth Day events:
Potomac River Watershed Cleanup
Saturday, April 15
9 a.m. to noon
Help improve Charles County’s waterways
www.fergusonfoundation.org/potomac-river-watershed-cleanup/
Composting and Rain Barrel Workshops
Saturday, April 22
9 a.m. and 10:30 Workshops
Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center (90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf)
Pre-registration required at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach
Free Farm Tire Disposal *Restrictions apply
Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5
7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsly Road, Waldorf)
www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach
Community Cleanup Day
Saturday, May 20
Organize or participate in a community cleanup with friends, families, co-workers, and neighbors to clean, repair, and improve neglected public spaces.
www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach
For additional opportunities to help remove litter from the roads in your community, please visit the State Highway Administration Adopt-A-Highway website: roads.maryland.gov/mdotsha/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=11 and Charles County’s Adopt-A-Road website: https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Litterbug.
For more information about cleanup opportunities, call the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or email Meg Romero at RomeroM@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.