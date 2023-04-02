WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Government is recognizing Earth Day on April 20 by partnering with the State Highway Administration to do a spring litter blitz in Charles County to clean our roadways. All motorists can help “Keep Charles County Beautiful” by securing loads in their vehicles and putting trash where it belongs ̶ in a trashcan, and not along our roadways.

Residents are invited to participate in other Earth Day events:

Potomac River Watershed Cleanup

Saturday, April 15

9 a.m. to noon

Help improve Charles County’s waterways

www.fergusonfoundation.org/potomac-river-watershed-cleanup/

Composting and Rain Barrel Workshops

Saturday, April 22

9 a.m. and 10:30 Workshops

Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center (90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf)

Pre-registration required at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

Free Farm Tire Disposal *Restrictions apply

Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5

7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsly Road, Waldorf)

www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

Community Cleanup Day

Saturday, May 20

Organize or participate in a community cleanup with friends, families, co-workers, and neighbors to clean, repair, and improve neglected public spaces.

www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

For additional opportunities to help remove litter from the roads in your community, please visit the State Highway Administration Adopt-A-Highway website: roads.maryland.gov/mdotsha/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=11 and Charles County’s Adopt-A-Road website: https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Litterbug.

For more information about cleanup opportunities, call the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or email Meg Romero at RomeroM@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.