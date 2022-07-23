CLINTON, Md. – Visiting a Prince George’s County restaurant gave a Charles County woman more than just a good meal on July 16.

She tried her luck with a $10 FAST PLAY ticket and left with a tasty $50,000 prize.

The lucky winner was able to match five of the eight winning numbers on the FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket for the big win.

She found Lottery luck at Texas Ribs & BBQ located at 7701 Old Branch Avenue in Clinton.

The Waldorf resident matched numbers 3, 8, 19, 25, and 38. Each match awarded a $10,000 prize, giving her a grand total of $50,000.

The Lucky Numbers game has a progressive jackpot that grows with the sale of each ticket until a player buys the winning ticket.

There are 19 unclaimed progressive jackpot prizes remaining. There are plenty of second-tier prizes remaining, too.

Players can try to win 29 unclaimed $50,000 prizes and 39 $10,000 prizes along with others ranging from $10 to $1,000.